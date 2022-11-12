Body leads Texas Southern to 41-7 romp over Grambling

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Body threw two touchdown passes — including a 65-yarder to AJ Bennett — and Texas Southern breezed to a 41-7 victory over Grambling. LaDarius Owens gave Texas Southern (5-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard scoring run. Freshman Julian Calvez fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Joshua Johnson four minutes later to pull Grambling (3-7, 2-5) even. Body needed just 1:48 to march 54 yards, hitting Tavaris Achane for a 15-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the period. Body’s long touchdown pass to Bennett was the only score of the second quarter and the Tigers took a 21-7 lead into intermission.

