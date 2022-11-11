CINCINNATI — Led by Zach Freemantle’s 18 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Montana Grizzlies 86-64 on Friday night. The Musketeers are now 2-0 with the victory and the Grizzlies dropped to 0-2.

