Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has been included in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal’s roster for the tournament in Qatar. Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt in his 26-player squad. Depay has scored 42 goals in 81 internationals but hasn’t played since injuring a hamstring while playing for the Netherlands against Poland in September. De Ligt is recovering from a knee injury. Simons, 20, earned his callup with a strong first half of the domestic season with Dutch league leader PSV Eindhoven after transfering from Paris Saint-Germain.

