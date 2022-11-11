South American nations gather for joint 2030 World Cup bid

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have confirmed a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Their government officials signed documents in Santiago to present to FIFA. Chilean Football Association president Pablo Milad says, “This is the first legal step we need to take.” The four nations want to celebrate the centennial of the World Cup. Uruguay hosted first tournament in 1930 with 13 teams. Uruguay also won the first title after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final. The South American bidders plan to offer 18 stadia. They include Uruguay’s Centenario Stadium, site of the first World Cup final.

