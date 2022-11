PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyler Robertson scored 32 points as Portland beat Portland State 98-91. Robertson had six assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund scored 16 points and Moses Wood had 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds. Cameron Parker finished with 23 points and six assists for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey added 14 points for Portland State. Isiah Kirby also recorded 14 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.