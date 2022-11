CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dexter Akanno scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first eight minutes of the second half as Oregon State pushed its lead into double digits and pulled away with a 60-43 win over Florida A&M. The Beavers posted their second straight win to start the season while handing the Rattlers their third straight loss. Jordan Tillmon paced the Rattlers with 12 points.

