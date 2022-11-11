No. 3 Houston overcomes slick floor, beats Saint Joe’s 81-55

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman forward Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston routed Saint Joseph’s 81-55 in the Veterans Classic. J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season. Houston’s biggest obstacle was the slippery floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly every stoppage of play after the break, a phalanx of team managers, security personnel and ball boys were tasked with wiping the floor in several locations.

