Kenney scores 27, Bryant defeats Dartmouth 89-70

HANOVER, N.H. — Sherif Kenney scored 27 points to lead Bryant past Dartmouth 89-70. Kenney was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 13 for 18 from the line for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Kvonn Cramer recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field. The Big Green were led in scoring by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who finished with 18 points. Dartmouth also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Ryan Cornish. Cade Haskins also put up 16 points and had three steals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.