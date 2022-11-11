Hornets’ Martin out 4 weeks after knee surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets swingman Cody Martin will miss at least four weeks after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Martin injured his left quad in the team’s regular season opener and has not played since. He had also been bothered by a left knee injury in the preseason and it had recently begun giving him problems. Martin signed a four-year, $31.3 million contract this past offseason to remain with the Hornets. The team said Martin will be reevaluated in four weeks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.