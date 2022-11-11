Holloway faces Saint Peter’s 1st time since deep NCAA run

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second game of the season for new Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway is his old team, Saint Peter’s. Holloway led the tiny New Jersey university on a magical run in the NCAA Tournament that ended with a loss to national runner-up North Carolina in the Elite Eight. Holloway says Saturday’s game at the Prudential Center in Newark will be like “every other game” and he wants his players to get better each time they’re on the court. Most of the Peacocks’ players from last season entered the transfer portal.

