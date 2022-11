CHICAGO (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and DePaul beat Western Illinois 86-74. Alec Rosner scored 16 points for the Leathernecks. Da’Sean Nelson’s dunk with 15:25 before halftime gave DePaul an 11-9 lead and the Blue Demons led for the rest of the game.

