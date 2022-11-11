Forward Ansu Fati back in Spain squad for World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique has included 20-year-old Barcelona forward Ansu Fati in his squad for the World Cup. Ansu has not played for Spain since he made his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020 shortly after breaking the record for Spain’s youngest scorer. His spectacular start for Spain and Barcelona was cut short by leg injuries. Spain will play its opening match at the World Cup against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. The 2010 champions will also face Germany and Japan in Group E.

