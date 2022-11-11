First half of NFL season produces faster games

Faster, more competitive games have the NFL feeling proud through the first half of the season. While the league is constantly dealing with off-field issues, including Dan Snyder’s legal troubles, Brian Flores’ lawsuit and Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the NFL points out the product and viewing experience have improved. Through Week 9, game time is down to 3:01:55. That would be the fastest for a full season in nearly 30 years. Games averaged 3:00:01 in 1993. The average margin of victory is 9.43 points this season, the lowest at this stage since 1970.

