Finau ties career low with 62 for early lead in Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau thinks he got the good end of the draw in the Houston Open and he did his best to take advantage. With wind and rain in the forecast, several tee boxes were moved forward. Finau responded with a 62. That ties his career low on the PGA Tour. It also gives him a four-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers, among those who played early. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was among those playing late. Finau shot 30 on the front nine and finished with three straight birdies.

