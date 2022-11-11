Braves sign former Rays right-hander Anderson to 1-year deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract. Under terms of the deal announced by the Braves, The 32-year-old Anderson will earn $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors. Anderson has been slowed by injuries since putting together an impressive stretch with Tampa Bay. The reliever has a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings for his career. He had right elbow surgery in October 2021 and did not pitch in the majors last season. He spent most of the year with Triple-A Durham.

