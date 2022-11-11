Boston College edges Detroit Mercy on Madsen’s late 3

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Mason Madsen scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.3 seconds left, and Boston College closed on a 7-0 run to beat Detroit Mercy 70-66. Madsen’s make, following an offensive rebound, gave Boston College its first lead, 68-66, since the 18:49 mark of the second half. Detroit Mercy guard Kyle LeGreair was called for an offensive foul with 3.1 seconds left and Makai Ashton-Langford sealed it with two free throws. It was the second straight come-from-behind victory for Boston College, which trailed 71-65 with 4:45 left in its opener on Monday before edging Cornell 79-77 on a last-second shot by freshman Prince Aligbe. Ashton-Langford, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 15 points. Jaeden Zackery added 14 points for Boston College.

