Bills say decision on QB Allen is ‘hour-to-hour’ situation
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott says the decision on whether quarterback Josh Allen will play is an “hour-to-hour situation.” McDermott isn’t ready to rule out having Allen play the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But he also isn’t sure if Allen will participate in the team’s final practice of the week later Friday. Allen sprained his right throwing elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the New York Jets last weekend. Backup quarterback Case Keenum would start for the Bills if Allen doesn’t play.