Ayers scores 26, Bowling Green defeats Oakland 87-82

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Leon Ayers III’s 26 points helped Bowling Green defeat Oakland 87-82. Ayers also contributed three steals for the Falcons. Chandler Turner scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Kaden Metheny recorded 15 points, all on 3-pointers. The Golden Grizzlies were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Jalen Moore added 18 points, eight assists and two steals for Oakland. Rocket Watts finished with 13 points.

