Wisconsin, Iowa attempting to continue second-half surges

Wisconsin and Iowa are each chasing their third consecutive victories as they prepare to face off Saturday in Iowa City. Wisconsin is coming off a 23-10 victory over Maryland in which Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo each rushed for over 100 yards. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson is seeking to build off his 200-yard rushing performance in a 24-3 victory at Purdue. The winner of this annual matchup gets the Heartland Trophy. The trophy is a 72-pound brass bull. Wisconsin won 27-7. last year.

By The Associated Press

