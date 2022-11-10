Wisconsin, Iowa attempting to continue second-half surges

Skip to Content
By The Associated Press

Wisconsin and Iowa are each chasing their third consecutive victories as they prepare to face off Saturday in Iowa City. Wisconsin is coming off a 23-10 victory over Maryland in which Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo each rushed for over 100 yards. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson is seeking to build off his 200-yard rushing performance in a 24-3 victory at Purdue. The winner of this annual matchup gets the Heartland Trophy. The trophy is a 72-pound brass bull. Wisconsin won 27-7. last year.

