Thousands rally for justice after Indonesian stadium tragedy

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of people in Indonesia have rallied to demand justice and a thorough investigation into those they blame for the stampede at Kanjuruhan soccer stadium in East Java’s Malang city that left 135 people dead. Supporters of Arema FC started the rally with the prayer at the stadium. They were commemorating 40 days since the tragedy that occurred after police fired tear gas at a domestic league soccer match and caused a deadly crush as spectators attempted to flee. Protesters wearing black shirts and carrying banners planned to rally at several landmarks in Malang, including the Gajayana soccer stadium and the city hall.

