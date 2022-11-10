DOVER, Del. (AP) — Brandon Stone scored 25 points as Delaware State beat Immaculata 104-67. Jalen Flowers led the Mighty Macs in scoring, finishing with 12 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.