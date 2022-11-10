Rights group: Labor abuses widespread at World Cup stadiums

Migrant laborers who built Qatar’s World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses. That’s according to a 75-page report released by the London-based charity Equidem on Thursday, less than two weeks before the Gulf Arab nation hosts the world’s biggest sporting event. Over 1.2 million fans are expected to descend on the tiny emirate for the monthlong tournament. Under heavy international scrutiny, Qatar has enacted a number of labor reforms in recent years that have been praised by Equidem and other rights groups. But advocates say abuses are still widespread and that workers have few avenues for redress.

