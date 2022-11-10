O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week. O’Connor had two goals within a 1:25 span during a four-goal second period that helped the Avalanche take control. The team showed few signs of jet lag in its return from Finland, where Colorado recently completed a two-game sweep of Columbus as part of the NHL Global Series. The Avalanche played with heavy hearts in memory of McNab, the former NHL player turned broadcaster who died Sunday at 70. Eeli Tolvanen, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi had goals for the Predators.

