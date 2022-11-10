No. 21 Illinois hosts Purdue with division title on the line

Control of the Big Ten West is on the line with the Boilermakers trailing the Illini by one game with three games to go for each team. While Illinois faces a tough road trip at No. 3 Michigan next week before wrapping up against last-place Northwestern, Purdue hosts the Wildcats next week before closing at struggling rival Indiana. If the Illini win at home on Saturday, they can afford to lose one of their remaining two games and would still hold the tiebreaker if Purdue closes with a pair of victories.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.