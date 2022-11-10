No. 12 Texas honors slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 12 Texas Longhorns honored slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee before the teams played Thursday night, a tribute planned by the players. Lee was killed last June in a shooting in his hometown of New York City. Lee, a 21-year-old senior who had been set to graduate in December, led the team in scoring and rebounding last season when it was known as Houston Baptist. The Longhorns came onto the court for warmups wearing shirts in Texas school colors with Lee’s name and his No. 23. Texas players then gave the shirts to Houston Christian players. Huskies players also wore shirts honoring Lee. Texas coach Chris Beard praised his players for coming up with the idea. Texas won the game, 82-31.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.