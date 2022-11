No. 10 Alabama will try to rebound from its second defeat of the season. The Crimson Tide faces Lane Kiffin and 11th-ranked Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama is coming off a 32-31 overtime defeat at No. 7 LSU and has suffered both losses on the last play while on the road. The Tide is still favored in this game by double digits.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.