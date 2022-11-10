NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

An annual diversity study has found the NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for positions in coaching, front offices and league headquarters. The report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season. The NFL’s gender results were a C last year.

