Man United rallies to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in League Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 Thursday and advance to last 16 of the English League Cup, a day after several other big teams were eliminated. After a slow opening 45 minutes, the game came alive after the break with all six goals scored in the second half. United forward Anthony Martial canceled out Ollie Watkins’ opener within seconds, then Marcus Rashford struck after Diogo Dalot’s own goal had put the visitors back in front. Bruno Fernandes then put United ahead in the 78th minute before Scott McTominay added a fourth in stoppage time, with both goals set up by teenager Alejandro Garnacho after he had come off the bench.

