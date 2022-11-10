Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens’ injury problems

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson has gone three straight games without a turnover. It’s no coincidence that the Baltimore Ravens have won them all. On an offense limited by injuries at key positions, this year might be a test of Jackson’s patience as much as anything. He has looked more steady than spectacular lately. But that suits the Ravens just fine as long as they keep winning. The Ravens have their open date this weekend. Their running game and an impressive turnover margin have helped put them atop the AFC North.

