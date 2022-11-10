Finau hoping for big end to big year, shares Houston lead

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau has had one of his best years by winning in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour this summer. He’d like to finish on a high note. Finau is off to the right start. He shot a 65 in the Houston Open and shares the lead with Alex Noren and Aaron Wise. Tyson Alexander also is at 5 under with one hole to play. He chose not to finish the 18th when the round was suspended by darkness. Noren has plenty at stake this week at No. 50 in the world. The top 50 typically get into the Masters.

