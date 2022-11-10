Falcons LT Matthews hurriedly joins team after birth of son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews has arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in time to play after his wife, Meggi, gave birth to a baby boy earlier in the day. The Falcons posted a video of a Matthews in shorts and a T-shirt jogging to the Atlanta locker room about 80 minutes before kickoff to prepare for the NFC South matchup. Meggi Matthews gave birth to a baby in Atlanta in the afternoon and Matthews immediately headed to owner Arthur Blank’s plane. He was flown to Charlotte and then escorted to Bank of America Stadium.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.