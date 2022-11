HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 27 points to help Rice defeat Saint Thomas (Texas) 85-48. Evee made seven 3-pointers for the Owls. Freddie Ricks III led the Celts in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Rice visits Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

