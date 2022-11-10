Diamond Johnson powers No. 10 NC State past Elon 89-55

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 18 points and No. 10 North Carolina State topped in-state rival Elon 89-55. Johnson shot 7 for 11 and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes for the Wolfpack (2-0). Camille Hobby added 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Madison Hayes had 11 points and Jakia Brown-Turner 10. Elon (0-2) was led by Evonna McGill, who scored 12 points. Kamryn Dotty added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

