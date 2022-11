ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Manon’s 17 points helped Cornell defeat SUNY-Delhi 114-57. Greg Dolan scored 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists. The Broncos were led by Marven Louissaint, who posted 10 points and three steals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.