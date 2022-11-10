Chiefs’ Dunlap chases last half-sack needed to reach 100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap needs just a half-sack to reach 100 for his career. And with Kansas City missing the suspended Frank Clark for one more week, he could well get it when the Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 33-year-old Dunlap nearly had it in overtime last week against Tennessee, but he wound up sharing the sack with teammate Chris Jones. That left Dunlap sitting on 99 1/2 sacks. There are only 40 players to reach 100 since the NFL began keeping track of sacks in 1982. Dunlap is currently eighth in sacks among active players.

