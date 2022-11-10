Carroll: Geno Smith and Seahawks defying low expectations

MUNICH (AP) — Pete Carroll arrived in Germany with a reminder that the Seattle Seahawks are teaching people lessons about having low expectations. The surprising Seahawks lead the NFC West and take a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s matchup with Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carroll says outside expectations for his team were “nowhere” but he never shared that outlook. There’s no better example of what he’s talking about than the play of Geno Smith, who has thrown a career-high 15 touchdown passes — five more than Brady through nine games.

