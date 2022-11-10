Caldwell leads Lindenwood over Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 20 points helped Lindenwood defeat NAIA-member Hannibal-La Grange 85-58. Caldwell also contributed seven assists for the Lions (1-1). Brandon Trimble added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had four steals. Chris Childs recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).Joe McBride led the Trojans (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points.

