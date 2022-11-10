Bucs, Seahawks clash in 1st regular-season game in Germany

Tom Brady looks to become the first quarterback to win NFL regular-season games played in four different countries when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Munich, Germany, to face the Seattle Seahawks. Brady is 3-0 in starts outside the United States, leading the New England Patriots to victories in Mexico City in 2017 and London in 2009 and 2012. Geno Smith and the Seahawks have won four in a row and sit atop the NFC West. Brady and the Bucs snapped a three-game losing streak last week and are tied for first place in the NFC South entering Week 10.

By The Associated Press

