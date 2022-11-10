Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. The Brewers now must pay Boxberger a $750,000 buyout instead. Boxberger went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings for the Brewers in 2021. He made 70 appearances this season and 71 in 2021 to lead the Brewers in that category both years.

