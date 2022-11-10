Anthony Bass’ $3 million option exercised by Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays exercised a $3 million option on reliever Anthony Bass rather than pay a $1 million buyout. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a deal last winter with Miami that included a $1 million salary for 2022 plus the option. Bass went 4-3 with a 1.54 ERA in 73 appearances for the Marlins and Blue Jays, who acquired him on Aug. 2. Bass, who also played for Toronto in 2020, was 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 appearances after returning to the Blue Jays.

