Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL’s worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks also practiced for the first time trying to return from injured reserve. Both could help an offense with barely more yards passing than running this season. Tannehill said everyone is excited to have Burks back practicing and hope the receiver is available as soon as possible. The Titans host Denver and the NFL’s stingiest passing defense Sunday.

