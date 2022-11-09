Spanish police search for missing English rugby player

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in northeast Spain are searching for an English rugby player who apparently went missing in Barcelona. The regional police of Catalonia told The Associated Press that they are investigating the whereabouts of Levi Davis. This comes after Bath Rugby issued a call to help find former player Davis. The club said that the 24-year-old was last seen on Oct. 29 in an Irish pub in Barcelona. Beside playing professional rugby, Davis has also been a contestant on British music contest show Celebrity X Factor.

