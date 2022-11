VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit’s 33 points led South Dakota past Lipscomb 85-77. Plitzuweit added five assists for the Coyotes (1-1). Tasos Kamateros scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. The Bisons (0-1) were led by Will Pruitt, who recorded 20 points and three steals.

