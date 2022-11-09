Penguins beat rival Capitals 4-1 to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Casey Smith made 24 saves to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 and end their seven-game losing streak. The Penguins scored two soft goals on Darcy Kuemper to win for the first time since Oct. 22. The skid was the organization’s longest since losing 10 in a row in 2006 during Sidney Crosby’s rookie season. Pittsburgh finished the game down two defensemen because of injuries. The Capitals lost for the sixth time in eight games.

