NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston had 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Norfolk State’s 87-59 victory over Cairn. Dana Tate, Caheim Brown, and Christian Ings also scored 16 points for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points. Mizz Nyagwegwe finished with 15 points for the Highlanders. Norfolk State takes on Baylor on the road on Friday, and Cairn visits Princeton on Wednesday.

