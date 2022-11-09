Markkanen’s season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Utah Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119. Jordan Clarkson had 23 points, his fifth straight game with at least 20, for the Western Conference-leading Jazz. Utah made 17 3-pointers, including six by Malik Beasley, who had 18 points, and six by Markkanen. Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and Trae Young recovered from a slow start to add 22 for the Hawks, who took a 90-85 lead into the final period. The Jazz regained the lead with a 10-2 run to open the fourth.

