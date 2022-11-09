Mariners add pitchers Gabe Speier, Easton McGee to roster

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City and acquired right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from Boston in exchange for cash. Seattle also waived left-hander pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-hander Casey Sadler, leaving its 40-man roster at 36. Speier made 17 appearance last season for the Royals and was 0-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He appeared in 41 games over parts of four seasons, all with Kansas City. McGee spent his entire baseball career in the Tampa Bay organization before being designated for assignment in October and being claimed by Boston. Borucki appeared in 21 games for Seattle, but missed the final two months with an arm injury. Sadler was out all of last season after shoulder surgery.

