Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the New York Knicks 112-85 after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach. Durant beat the Knicks for the 13th straight time. His rebounds and assists were both season highs, and his usual scoring extended a streak that is the longest since Jordan opened the 1988-89 season with 16 consecutive games of 25 points. New York’s basketball rivalry remained no rivalry at all, with the Nets beating the Knicks for the eighth straight time.

