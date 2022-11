MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49. Cheeks was 8 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Colonials (1-1). Josh Corbin scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and Jackson Last finished with 10 points. JoJo France had 23 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (0-1). Robert Morris hosts West Virginia Wesleyan next Wednesday.

