Braves trade Odorizzi to Rangers for Allard in pitcher swap

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, a former first-round pick by the team, from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash. The 25-year-old Allard was Atlanta’s first-round pick, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. Allard was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 games, all in relief, last season. He also spent time as a starter at Triple-A Round Rock. The 32-year-old Odorizzi was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, when he had a career-best 15 wins. The Braves acquired Odorizzi from Houston on Aug. 2.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.